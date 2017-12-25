Merry Christmas from the Oswestry Advertizer

Finally the big day has arrived and another year is nearly over – it’s been busy here at the ‘Tizer, but we hope that you have enjoyed our newspaper this year.

Thank you for all of your support throughout the last 12 months, whether it be picking up a paper, letting us know the breaking news or placing an advert.

From all of us here at the Oswestry and Border Counties Advertizer, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Have a great day!