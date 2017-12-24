Test your knowledge on tax with Shropshire Council's quiz

Residents across Shropshire are being invited to take part in a festive quiz to test their knowledge around the types of services their council tax pays for.

The quiz forms part of Shropshire Council’s Big Conversation, which aims to better understand which services people value most and where the council should prioritise its budget.

Responses to the last survey suggested that people didn’t fully understand what the council does, the types of services it provides or what council tax pays for.

People can also indicate which market town area they live in, or nearby, and the market town area with the highest score will be announced in the New Year.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, and Cabinet member for corporate support, said: “Our Christmas quiz is a lighthearted way of highlighting a very important point: council services touch the lives of everyone in the county.

“The quiz will provide us with a view of how much people understand the role of their council. It will help us inform whether there are opportunities to target awareness-raising about the council and our services. With local government finance facing its most significant change for decades, it is more important than ever that we continue to engage with all our residents.

“If you want to represent your town, village or hamlet and pit your wits against the rest of Shropshire’s local communities, then come and take our Christmas quiz!”

To take part in the quiz go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BigQuizSC

The closing date for submissions is Monday, January 15.

To find out more about Shropshire’s Big Conversation visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/big-conversation/ or email bigconversation@shropshire.gov.uk