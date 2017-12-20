Moreton Hall student shortlisted in National Essay Competition

A talented Moreton Hall Sixth Form student, Georgina Lang, has been shortlisted for the NCH London Essay Competition.

The competition invites ambitious and talented students in their final year of secondary education to enter and is an opportunity to show both academic potential and passion in the Humanities and Social Sciences.

Georgie’s essay was in response to the question: ‘Do we need philosphers?’

A spokesperson on behalf of the NCH Competition commented: “To have been shortlisted is a fantastic achievement and really demonstrates Georgie’s passion in the Humanities and Social Sciences. We were very impressed by the standard of her work and academic ability”.

Georgie has been invited to attend the award ceremony which will take place on January 10 2018 at the New College of Humanities, London.

The event will be hosted by Professor A C Grayling and attended by faculty and students of NCH, London.