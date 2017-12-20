Christmas comes early for flower club members in Ellesmere

‘A Cheshire Christmas’ with all its thrills was brought to North Shropshire on the evening of November 23 when Ellesmere and District Flower Club members and friends were thoroughly entertained by NAFAS National demonstrator and renowned Cheshire florist, Ian Lloyd, from Wilmslow.

It was a delight for chairman Sylvia Williams to welcome Ian on his first visit to the Ellesmere club and his expertise in arranging flowers and telling interesting stories of his life in the world of flowers gave the audience a taste of the many aspects to his long career which began as a child helping in the family business.

Ian, who owns a flower shop in Wilmslow and has in the past taught in his own flower school and Northop College, has travelled to many parts of Europe and Japan as well as other parts of the world working closely with the Flower Council of Holland and top designers like Gregor Lersch from Germany.

More recently he was adjudicating at the NAFAS Festive Flower and Food Show at Blackpool on the selection of the Designer of the Year competition. This was where representatives from 21 NAFAS areas competed against each other in front of a live audience. Ellesmere and District Flower Club is a member of the Mercia and North Wales area and at their last meeting on October 26 the club celebrated its emerald anniversary.

Chairman Sylvia thanked everyone individually for their help in making the celebratory evening such a success. She also added ambience to the November meeting by producing a lovely display of handmade Christmas wreaths which were given as draw prizes.

The draw prizes which also included the floral designs created by Ian were won by Frances Davies, Maureen Hughes, Beryl Evans, Rachel Hughes, Ruth Evans, Sylvia Williams, Sue Brayne, Ruth Morris, Myfi Jones, Denise Williams and Davina Pritchard.

To round off a well supported evening and on behalf of the committee vice-president Rachel Hughes and her helpers served teas, mince pies and anniversary cake. The vote of thanks was aptly given by club member and chairman of Mercia and North Wales area Kevin Gunnell and the hostess for the evening was Ruth Clarke secretary and programme secretary.

The next club meeting will be the annual meeting and buffet party to be held on Thursday, January 4, at 7.30pm, in the Ellesmere Town Hall committee room. All members are most welcome to attend or if you have an potential interest in joining the club for their new programme starting on January 25 please feel free to come along. Everyone welcome.

Ellesmere and District Flower Club wishes all its members and friends a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.