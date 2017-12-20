Changes being introduced at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following death of Oswestry journalist

A hospital is changing its protocol after an Oswestry journalist died following surgery.

John Michael Robinson - better known as Mike - had been receiving treatment for cancer when he had a feeding tube fitted at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

However, it later shortened leading to the feed entering his abdomen and causing acute peritonitis and sepsis.

The 65-year-old died a week after the surgery on September 8.

Mr Jon Lacy-Colson, from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, told an inquest into Mr Robinson’s death that protocol is now being written instructing nurses to check the length of the tube before administering feed.

He said: “There is a clip to hold [the tube] in place. This has become unclipped but we don’t know when or how this has happened and unfortunately we never will.

“But there is no evidence in the notes that the placement of the tube was checked before it was used for feeding.”

The hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was also told of concerns from Mr Robinson’s family over how long his diagnosis took.

Mr Manel Riera, who was involved in the diagnosis, explained this particular type of cancer requires more investigations, some of which took place at Stoke Hospital.

He continued: “By having all the investigations we have a far more precise diagnosis which allows us to decide which patients will benefit from radical treatment and those which will benefit from palliative care, and also the patients can make a far more informed decision.”

John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, gave a narrative conclusion and added that he was satisfied that the Trust has taken the “necessary steps” to prevent it happening again.

He also requested that he receive a copy of the protocol once it has been completed and is implemented.