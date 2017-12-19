Oswestry bypass dual bid is the best chance yet, says Shropshire transport member

The current bid to bring a dual carriageway to Oswestry’s bypass has the best chance yet, according to a senior Shropshire councillor.

Steve Davenport, portfolio holder for highways and transport, and his team at Shropshire Council are working on a proposal to dual the A5 between the Churncote Roundabout at Shrewsbury and the Ruabon junction near Wrexham, which has to be presented to the Department of Transport by mid-January.

He said a business case of this kind has never been created before.

Cllr Davenport told the Advertizer: “This is possibly the best chance the project has had in the past 20 years.

“But having spoken to Highways England, it needs to be done in sections. If we stand any chance of getting it done at all it needs to be in sections – if we go for the whole thing in one go, it will be turned down by the government.”

The progress comes following talks between North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and transport secretary Chris Grayling.

Last week Mr Paterson met with Oswestry Town Council’s clerk David Preston, mayor Cllr Vince Hunt and Cllr Chris Schofield for an update on the project.

He said the talks were “constructive” and also noted the ongoing work to create a bypass for Pant and Llanymynech.

Cllr Davenport added talks between Shropshire Council and the Welsh government on that project were ongoing with a meeting planned with cabinet secretary for economy and transport, Ken Skates AM.

He continued: “We are really busy at the moment trying to put all of this together.”