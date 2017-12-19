Families enjoy festive run at the Ironworks

In connection with the London Marathon and the Orthopaedic Hospital the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry played host to a 3k Festive fun run.

It was organised by two local Oswestry runners who are hoping to run the London Marathon, all in aid of The Orthopaedic Hospital.

Families of all ages and even their four-legged friends could all be seen wearing their Festive attire.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre said: “Seeing everyone dressed as Santa’s and Elves and even Christmas trees was a real spectacle. We plan to make this an annual event with next year been bigger and better.”

Operations director, Sophia Knowles said: “It was a delight to see so many families taking part and for such a great cause”

The course was set around the Shropshire sculpture park, with sculptures and in particular gorillas been used as kilometre markers.

Entries were capped at 170 participants including small toddlers, children and even dogs.

Prizes were awarded for best male, female, child and canine festive outfits.

There were costumes and outfits that ranged from blow up reindeers to runners dressed as Christmas trees.

Goodie bags were provided for all the runners, which included mince pies, mulled wine and vouchers.