Junior Oswestry Olympians secure three medals in final cross country race of the year

It was a triumph for the Oswestry Olympians Juniors at the final race of the Shropshire Young Athletes’ League cross country season.

On home turf at Oswestry School, the side secured three medals with Liam Rawlings once again on top form as the undisputed winner of the Under-15 Boys with a perfect score of four wins from four races.

Jack Tinney also ended up a double medallist with an individual silver and a team bronze in the Under-11 Boys event.

For the final race of the season the seven strong Under-11 Girls team were first to take on the 1,500 metre course. Evie Foster was the first Olympian home in ninth place. Jess Steel, Seren Roberts, Libby Williams and Shannon Wilson all came home in the top 30, while Isla Rothera and Kate Hotchkiss both broke the 10-minute barrier.

The Under-11 Boys also fielded seven athletes for the same 1,500 metre course. A team award seemed on the cards when Charlie White Jones came in fifth, Jack Tinney sixth, and Aaron Warburton eighth. Morgan Hodgkiss, Daniel Morris and Freddie Heasmer-Jones kept up the momentum with top 30 finishes. Despite picking up an ankle injury Harry Cartwright showed great bravery to complete the course in a little over seven minutes.

The Under-13 Boys faced a three km course with Massimo Wyatt again the first Olympian home in ninth. Next was Tom Hotchkiss, closely followed by Ben Rothera and Sam Newton to secure fourth place for the team both on the day and for the season.

Just three Olympians featured in the Girls’ Under-13 two km race. Mia Wyatt maintained her record of being the first Olympian home just one second ahead the rapidly improving Lucy Othen. Molly Tinney successfully completed the course in a little over nine minutes.

Fielding a full four runners for the first time this season the Under-15 Girls ended fourth on the day but fifth for the season. Bethan Jones was the first Olympian home in 11th, just one place ahead of Mia Tate. Anna Rothera and Katie Othen both successfully completed the course to secure points for the club.

Oswestry had just one Under-15 Boy entry in Liam Rawlings. He did what he has done all season, leading from the start to finish over a quarter of a minute ahead of his nearest rival, William Kay of Telford. With Liam having won all three previous races it took little time for the scorers to confirm him as the Shropshire Under-15 Boys Champion.

Injuries robbed Tom Wilde and Ianto Owen of the chance to compete but Matthew Collins kept the club flag flying coming home 11th in the Under 17-Boys’ five km race.

With the Young Athletes League now completed for 2017 the focus turns to the Shropshire Championships for all ages Under-13 and above. This will take place at Attingham Park on Saturday, January 6.