The Orthopaedic Hospital recognises catering individual with Health Hero Award

Storekeeper Shirley Oakley’s determination to source the best Christmas food for patients and staff alike has seen her be named the latest recipient of the Health Hero Award at The Orthopaedic Hospital.

Shirley is a member of the Catering Team at the hospital and was nominated by catering manager, Dan Hoggett.

The Health Hero Award is presented every month to a different member of staff who shows dedication and commitment to their job role.

Dan said: “Shirley is one of the many staff in the Catering Department that goes above and beyond for the benefit of the patients and the hospital.

“Recently, she’s done a lot of groundwork for the upcoming Food Management Plan, one of the biggest changes the kitchen has seen in a while which will ensure the safety and quality of our food to patients, staff and visitors.

“All year round she goes the extra mile, but during the festive period she magically sources and stores all the food for staff and patients to indulge on.

“Her attention to detail ensures Christmas time runs as smoothly as possible and it seems effortless to the untrained eye!

“It would be wonderful for Shirley to win this award to show our appreciation for all her hard work.”

Shirley is thrilled with the award, she said: “I want to thank Dan for nominating me and all my past and present managers for encouraging and supporting me.

“It feels so rewarding to be recognised, but this award is definitely a reflection of the whole Catering team.”

The award was presented to her by chief executive Mark Brandreth.

Mark said: “From my time at RJAH, I’ve learnt Shirley is an absolute stalwart in the hospital and Dan’s nomination just reiterated her commitment to her job.

“She is part of a team of Catering staff who do an absolutely amazing job – as proven by the Adult Inpatient Survey where patients rated food at RJAH as the best in the NHS.

“I am absolutely delighted to present her with the Health Hero Award for December.”