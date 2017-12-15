North Shropshire roads could receive boost from pothole repairs funds

North Shropshire roads blemished with potholes could have them repaired after the government announced new funding across the county.

Around £200 million has been made available for across the country, with the West Midlands region set to receive nearly £4.8 million of the overall £46 million set aside to fix potholes.

Around 90,000 potholes will be fixed in the region, while the rest of the money will go towards maintenance and various cycling and walking projects.

Transport Minister Jesse Norman said: “People need great roads to get about, do business and see friends and family.

“We’re investing record amounts at present to improve the condition of our roads, so drivers and cyclists don’t have to dodge potholes to travel safely.

“We’re also looking at how new innovations can help councils keep their roads in the best condition, saving money and planning their maintenance better.”

The next round of the local highways maintenance incentive fund was also launched today with £151 million to reward councils for efficiently planning roads maintenance. This money is part of just over £6 billion to authorities to help keep their roads in a good condition.

A new £500,000 competition will also challenge councils to develop pilot projects of new connected technologies for the collection of road condition and pothole data.

A further £4 million will enable the government’s Cycle Rail Programme to continue to be funded next year. The project pays for high quality cycle parking built at stations and has seen bike journeys at participating stations increase by nearly 40 per cent.

Since 2012, the Department for Transport has invested almost £35 million to build cycle facilities at stations, including cycle hubs which are secure and have retail and repair facilities.