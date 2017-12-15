New infrastructure is critical in developing Oswestry, says town council

A new link road in a residential area of Oswestry is a ‘critical project’ in developing the town.

The route which will create better access between Middleton Road and Shrewsbury Road – where there has been a new housing development – is listed on the town council’s Place Plan 2017 draft which will go before members of the Development and Planning Committee on Monday.

Other projects listed as ‘critical’ – meaning they are constraining development and economic growth – include better broadband provision, upgrades to the Mile End waste water treatment facility, increased sewerage capacity, and the ongoing Oswestry to Wem electrical project which is currently under consultation.

It follows a workshop with Shropshire Council officers last month and builds on the Place Plan reviews of 2015 and 2016.

Town clerk, David Preston, said: “Elected members looked at the Oswestry Place Plan review, the potential for a review of Oswestry 2020 and how Oswestry can benefit from the Economic Growth Strategy for Shropshire.”

The town council is also prioritising the Oswestry Innovation Park, affordable housing, transport improvements, better GP and school provisions, and a programme of ‘co-ordinated investment’ to increase its appeal as a tourist attraction, while key areas include a review of children’s services, improvements to the town centre, business support and shop front redecoration, improvements to sport, recreation and leisure equipment, and an upgrade of Oswestry Showground.

The critical concerns will see Shropshire Council work with its partners groups, while the ‘priority’ concerns which will see Shropshire working with the local community, and the ‘key’ concerns will be handled on a community level.