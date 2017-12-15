Eight-year-old West Felton pupil has hair chopped for chairty

A West Felton pupil has topped her target after having her hair chopped off.

Eight-year-old Darcy Smyth had 32cm cut off by her mum Samantha at West Felton Primary School in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Before the cut, her mum said Darcy had her hair trimmed only three times.

But she wanted to give her hair to the trust so it could be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair to medical treatment.

Samantha said: “Darcy raised £587 on her Just Giving page and the school raised another £55, so she has smashed her target which was £580.

“Before I cut her hair I saw her face and wondered whether she would go through with it or not.

“But she is enjoying the different hairstyles she can have now with more manageable hair – and she can also wear a shower cap, which she couldn't do before as it was so long.

“Darcy is looking to grow it again to have it cut for the Little Princess Trust – but we will see if she can go through with it again.”

n Anyone who wants to support Darcy can visit her page at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/samantha-smyth2