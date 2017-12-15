Celebratory year at Derwen College leaves lasting legacy

A celebratory year at Derwen College has come to a conclusion with the planting of a final tree.

Kathy Griffiths and Katie Lane, from sponsors Whittingham Riddell LLP, planted a holly tree which will complete an avenue of 12 trees at the specialist college in Gobowen, to mark its 90th year.

The other milestone trees have been planted by staff and students over the last 12 months.

Land-Based Studies programme co-ordinator Will Lyon said everyone has been delighted with the legacy, adding: “The Land-Based Studies team has enjoyed marking Derwen College’s 90th birthday by planting a different tree each month to form an avenue of trees.

“We have taken great pleasure in choosing trees that reflect each month, whether related to the tree’s flowers, colouring, bark or seasonal associations.”

He continued: “A different group of students has been involved in the planting each month involving as many as possible from the Land-Based team.

“The students thought this would be the perfect celebration of Dame Agnes Hunt’s legacy, and a gift that we can all enjoy into the future.”

Each tree on the avenue has been chosen the reflect the relevant month.

Other celebrations that have taken place over the last year have included a vintage tea, music event, 1920s ball, and a week of celebration in June to mark the official birthday week.