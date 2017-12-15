Advertizer nature correspondent Vicky Turrell to host book signing

Author VickyTurrell will be signing books next Tuesday, December 19 in Oswestry.

The Advertizernature correspondent is the author of the books It’s Not a Boy and Robin on My Teacup – A Country Calendar.

It’s Not a Boy, inspired by real events, is the story of a girl born to a family that wanted a boy, so she tries to make her parents proud of her by making a list of all the things she is good at.

It’s Not a Boy will be on sale for £6.50 and Robin on My Teacup will cost £3.50.

The signing will take place atQube on Oswald Road from 10am – 12pm.