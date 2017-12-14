West Mercia Police recognised for good work, but improvements are required

A new report has said West Mercia Police’s use of its powers “requires improvement”.

The document on Police Legitimacy by Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, follows an inspection of the force earlier this year.

But while it concluded there has been some very good work done by officers and staff there are still areas where more work is needed.

Assistant chief constable Martin Evans, of West Mercia Police, said: “While we are disappointed with the ‘Requires Improvement’ rating, the report does recognise that much good work has already been done in the vital areas of policing it covers.

“We are committed to treating people with fairness, ensuring we act ethically and lawfully and treating our workforce with fairness and respect. We will use the findings of the report to ensure that we build on the progress already made in these areas and continue to improve.”

HMICFRS highlighted many good and improved points in the report, including the introduction of body worn video, good use of scrutiny to improve how stop and search is used, and that senior leaders promote the importance of diversity and inclusion.