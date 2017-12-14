Police appeal for information after six puppies are stolen from a house in Ellesmere

Six rare puppies have been stolen from Ellesmere leading to call for help from West Mercia Police.

The incident took place on December 10, with Annie Littler, owner of the puppies, admitting she has been left devastated by the theft.

“This is the most horrendous thing that has happened to me,” she said. “I used to be a veterinary nurse and I’ve had animals all my life. It is what I live for.

“I wanted to breed Sealyham Terrier puppies because they are a rare breed and I wanted to carry the line on. They are nine weeks old and mirco-chipped, Kennel Club registered, docked and dew clawed.

“The puppies have quite a few markings but as they grow older their markings will fade and their colouring will change. It is horrendous; if I could just get a couple back.”

A spokesman from West Mercia Police said: “We received a call at around 9.40am on Sunday December 10, following a report of theft of puppies from a premises in Grange Road in Ellesmere.

“Investigations are currently on-going, and we are working with our colleagues at Leicestershire Police.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been approached with the sale of Sealyham Terrier puppies, to contact west Mercia Police on 101, quoting 249s of December 10 2017.”