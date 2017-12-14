Oswestry Rotary Club Tree of Light switch on

Oswestry Rotary Club’s annual Tree of Light Appeal got off to a great start when the tree lights were switched on outside Sainsbury’s store in Oswestry by Oswestry entrepreneur Professor Dr Peter Starbuck recently.

Accompanied by the valiant Porthywaen Silver Band, a hardy crowd of shoppers braved the cold to join in the Christmas carol singing to launch this year’s appeal.

With support from the event sponsors, this event goes from strength to strength each year raising money for local charities such as Hope House Children’s Hospice, the Midlands Air Ambulance, the Cricket Federation for People with Disabilities, the North Shropshire Special Olympics, the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Oswestry Stroke Club and other Rotary good causes.

“We are aiming to beat last year’s total of £6,000 and we are delighted that the appeal total is getting very close!” said Oswestry club president Dave Davies. “There is still time to sponsor a light as an act of remembrance or to celebrate a special event so please consider downloading a form from http://bit.ly/ToLight17 and make a donation to boost this year’s appeal.”

The Rotary Club of Oswestry are grateful for the sponsorship of this year’s appeal by: Scott & Newman Ltd, Morris Cook, David Davies & Sons, T. A. Gittins & Co, E. C. Hollywell Ltd, Bowen Son & Watson, Lanyon Bowdler, DRE & Co, Lloyd’s Animal Feeds Ltd, Royce (Landscaping), Mike Williams (Tree), S. & N. Drinnan, Celt Rowlands, Majors, Eric Roberts (Family Butcher), Sainsbury’s, CG Paletta Property Rentals, Paperwrite, Richmond Harvey, Baldwins Accountants, Oswestry Life, Oswestry Town Council and Highline Electrical Ltd.