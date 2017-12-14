'Good' turnout at SP Energy consultation event for Oswestry to Wem powerline

SP Energy Network officials have been on hand to discuss the proposed 132,000-volt powerline which will benefit Oswestry and Wem.

Five public days were held which formed part of the 10-week consultation.

Mark Sobczak, 132kV General Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “We had a good turnout at all of the consultation events, and the team helped to answer lots of questions from residents and landowners.

“We would like to thank all of those who attended and all comments will be reviewed. The consultation runs until February 2 so there is still plenty of time for people to look on our website or visit a local library to review the plans and make comments. We want to encourage as many people as possible to help shape our final project design.”

The new electrical circuit will provide a boost to business growth and residential properties across north Shropshire.

The plans will be finalised after the consultation before submitting a formal planning application in 2018.