Former refuge in Oswestry goes on the market

A former refuge in Oswestry town centre has gone on the market.

The two-storey building at 16 Beatrice Street comprises six apartments, communal areas, offices and a rear car park, with potential to add more apartments.

It is on the market with Cooper Green Pooks with a guide price of £575,000.

Alessio Dyfnallt, who is handling the sale on behalf of the seller, said “This property offers an attractive development or investment opportunity.

“The flats are self-contained and have separate accesses to the front of the building and include parking, therefore there is a good element of flexibility in terms of future development”.

The whole property has an existing use as refuge centre, however, the premises are considered suitable for multiple residential dwellings or other residential uses plus commercial uses subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The residential accommodation has separate access which means the building could be split and used for both commercial and residential purposes.