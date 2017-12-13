Flood alert for River Vyrnwy

Wed Dec 13, 2017
Reporter:
Georgia Macey
Wednesday 13 December 2017 15:05
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Vyrnwy.
Pant, Llanmynech, Maesbrook and possibly Morda are all at risk of being affected because of the recent snow melting and more rain is forecast for today through into tomorrow.
Email:
georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Family Owned , family run Supermarket. Large Free Car Par. Weekly Offers
Fisheries, Scrap Metal, Auctions, Clubhouse, Events, Caravan Park
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
family owned, family run Supermarket, Weekly offers and FREE Car parking
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on