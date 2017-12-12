Minus 13C: Shropshire is coldest spot in the UK with lowest temperature of 2017

Shropshire was the coldest spot in the UK last night with MINUS 13C recorded in the county.

Temperatures plummeted in what was the coldest night of the year in Britain, with the Met Office recording a low in Shawbury, north east of Shrewsbury.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place until 11am on Tuesday, covering large parts of the country, including much of the Midlands and Wales.

Dozens of schools in the West Midlands and Wales will keep their gates closed for a second day following the bitterly cold conditions.

The country will also be waking up to freezing fog patches with rain and hill snow expected later in the day.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "It's still possible that it could go lower but in Shawbury we saw -13C (8.6F) which is the coldest night of the year so far.

"We have to go back to the night of February 13/14 2016 when we saw -14.1C (6.6F) in Braemar for the coldest before that.

"Benson saw -9C (15.8F) and Kew Gardens in London had -4.2C (24F) and Teddington saw -4.8C (23F)."

He added that there was the potential for a "dusting" of snow on higher levels over coming days, and that there was a risk of problems caused by rain falling in already icy areas.

"It will take a good few days for the snow to melt away," he added.