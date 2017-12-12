Business helps clear snow at Hope House in Oswestry

The team from Hope House in Morda, Oswestry were overwhelmed when a business in Wrexham offered to give them a hand to clear the snow from their car park.

Lynsey Kilvert from Hope House said: “A big thank you to the team from Lite Access Technologies in Wrexham who very kindly offered to come and clear the snow at Hope House today so families and staff can access the building safely.

“Although the hospice has been open over the weekend access has been very difficult and many of the nurses and carers have struggled to get here.

“Thanks very much to the Lite Access Team and to everyone who helped our staff by giving lifts (some by tractor!) and clearing the roads so we can continue to provide vital care and support to the seriously ill children who need us – we are truly grateful.”