Weather the winner as few sporting fixtures survive the weather

Mother Nature was the winner over the weekend as nearly all local sport was wiped out by the weather.

The New Saints’s Welsh Premier League trip to Bala Town was called off before Saturday, meaning that with Connah’s Quay Nomads – who are next up for the Saints – winning 5-1 at home to Aberystwyth Town, their lead is cut to four points.

The club have also confirmed their JD Welsh Cup fourth round clash with Caernarfon Town will take place on Friday, January 26 at 7.45pm.

FC Oswestry Town’s home clash with North West Counties Division One league leaders also fell victim to the heavy snowfall, despite The Venue’s all-weather surface.

The postponement put an end to an excellent run, where Town have six of their last seven, and confidence would have been high against a team who have won 18 of their 19 games.

Only one fixture survived in the division as bottom sides St Helens Town and Daisy Hill clashed, with the latter taking all three points.

The programmes in the West Midlands Regional League, the Shropshire Premier League and the JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League were all wiped out too.

Chirk AAA’s bid to stay in the hunt for the title in the Welsh National League was also called off as they were set to host Lex Glyndwr.

Oswestry Rugby Club’s 2nd XV fixture at Moore survived the weather and they were able to call on some first team stars to pick up a surprising victory at the league leaders.