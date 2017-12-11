Schools close across Shropshire as snow stays put

Primary and secondary schools across Shropshire have closed today because of the weather.
Friday saw over 70 schools across Shropshire close because of the conditions, with many more of them remaining closed today.
Last night North Shropshire College announced that all of their campuses were closed because of extreme weather, including Footsteps Nursery.
Elsewhere Peter Pan Day Nursery at the Orthopaedic Hospital announced their closure, and Qube gallery announced on their Facebook: “Due to the weather Oswestry Dial-a-Ride will not be able to run Monday 11th. Apologies for any inconvenience. Please share locally. Thank you.”
Snow also caused panic buying in Gobowen where the Co-op stores had run out of a bread and was running out of essentials such as milk and eggs by Sunday night.
Here is a list of primary and secondary schools closed in our area:
Baschurch Primary School
Bryn Offa, Pant
Carreghofa C.P School
Corbet, Baschurch (Academy)
Criftins
Ellesmere Primary School – The EYFS Nativity will now take place on Monday 18th December.
Gobowen Primary School
Holy Trinity Primary School, Oswestry
Kinnerly Primary School
Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy)
Llandysilio C. in W. School
Llanelwedd C. in W. School
Llanerfyl C. in W. Foundation School
Llanfechain C. in W. School
Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P. School
Llanfyllin High School
Llanfylliin Primary School
Llangedwyn C. in W School
Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant C.P School
Llansantffraid C. in W School
Marches, Oswestry (Academy)
Meadows, Oswestry
Morda Primary School
Our Lady & St Oswald's Catholic Primary, Oswestry
Selattyn CE Primary School
St Andrew's, Nesscliffe
St John the Baptist, Ruyton XI Towns
St Martin's, Oswestry
Tilstock
Trefonen
Welshampton
West Felton
West Lullingfields
Weston Rhyn
Whittington.
Ysgol y Waun, Chirk
