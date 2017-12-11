Schools close across Shropshire as snow stays put

Primary and secondary schools across Shropshire have closed today because of the weather.

Friday saw over 70 schools across Shropshire close because of the conditions, with many more of them remaining closed today.

Last night North Shropshire College announced that all of their campuses were closed because of extreme weather, including Footsteps Nursery.

Elsewhere Peter Pan Day Nursery at the Orthopaedic Hospital announced their closure, and Qube gallery announced on their Facebook: “Due to the weather Oswestry Dial-a-Ride will not be able to run Monday 11th. Apologies for any inconvenience. Please share locally. Thank you.”

Snow also caused panic buying in Gobowen where the Co-op stores had run out of a bread and was running out of essentials such as milk and eggs by Sunday night.

Here is a list of primary and secondary schools closed in our area:

Baschurch Primary School

Bryn Offa, Pant

Carreghofa C.P School

Corbet, Baschurch (Academy)

Criftins

Ellesmere Primary School – The EYFS Nativity will now take place on Monday 18th December.

Gobowen Primary School

Holy Trinity Primary School, Oswestry

Kinnerly Primary School

Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy)

Llandysilio C. in W. School

Llanelwedd C. in W. School

Llanerfyl C. in W. Foundation School

Llanfechain C. in W. School

Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P. School

Llanfyllin High School

Llanfylliin Primary School

Llangedwyn C. in W School

Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant C.P School

Llansantffraid C. in W School

Marches, Oswestry (Academy)

Meadows, Oswestry

Morda Primary School

Our Lady & St Oswald's Catholic Primary, Oswestry

Selattyn CE Primary School

St Andrew's, Nesscliffe

St John the Baptist, Ruyton XI Towns

St Martin's, Oswestry

Tilstock

Trefonen

Welshampton

West Felton

West Lullingfields

Weston Rhyn

Whittington.

Ysgol y Waun, Chirk