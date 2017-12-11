Police appeal for information after Pant crash

Police are appealing for information of a crash that took place in Pant, just off the A483 on December 7 at 9:50pm.

The collision involved a Peugeot 308 and a Suzuki GSXR 125 motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

If you witnessed this collision or have any information in relation to it please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 785S 7 December 2017.