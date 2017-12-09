Reflections with David Parry-Jones

An economic do-gooder - continuing to back an Oswestry Innovation Business Park - stresses it’s still on track ‘despite setbacks’ he says can be ‘ironed out’.

And that prompts Reflections to make an fascinating suggestion!

Graham Wynn, boss of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, says funds have been set aside for the 60-acre park that could attract 1,500 jobs.

It’s earmarked for near our Mile End roundabout, where a pedestrian bridge would link it to the 600 homes planned for across the A5.

First the park encountered problems getting power to the site, then Highways England, who built the crazy multi-thousand pound roundabout’s extra exit, suddenly says it’s unsafe! But there is still hope work on the Innovation Park could start at the end of 2018!

And it’s just a thought - as it abandons the expensive freshly adapted roundabout - just up the road lies a perfectly flat piece of land which you’ll all know - that was once earmarked for a new Morrison’s supermarket and ‘fun park’!

After highlighting the two Arriva buses passing through narrow Weston roads, residents Joan Collins and Thelma Parker-Shimmel contacted Cllr Joyce Barrow asking why they were using the hamlet at all.

‘Living in Weston is becoming like living on a busy main road and these buses are making things more difficult for the villagers’, Joan told me.

She was the one who successfully fought for a 30mph limit but reveals there’s even a problem there with it taking at least 18 months before they see it.

Let’s hope a bit of councillor power will solve both problems.

There is a delightfully simple solution to stop folk illegally parking on double yellow lines at Oswestry’s Minor Injuries Unit or for innocent pensioners getting fined £70 for parking at the Oswald Road Aldi store.

Just as the Wynnstay Hotel has been doing for nearly a year, install a barrier and hand out a token to every genuine patient or customer to exit!

Preferably make that a double-exit barrier, to prevent tailgating!

The Montgomery Canal will thrust its way past Pant to Llanymynech by 2022.

So promised Richard Parry of the Canal River Trust at a Parliamentary Defra reception with Owen Paterson.

The MP commented: ‘Good and to hear that the Montgomery Canal is likely to reach Llanymynech within five years and to see the restoration is making good progress - thanks to volunteers.’

From Monday, merry Christmas shoppers get free afternoon parking in Oswestry from 2pm.

Those offering it are the Central car park, the one at the Horsemarket and Smithfield Street car park.

Warm up your engines as the offer lasts till the Saturday before Christmas.

Finally, the Government’s promised to look again at reopening some lines closed by Beeching in the 1960s.

The Oswestry to Gobowen link would be a prime contender - but it does have to cross the A5.

But no problem is insurmountable and wouldn’t it be brilliant for this missing rail link to re-enter our lives again?