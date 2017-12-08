Shropshire Mind's Reconnect grows from strength to strength

Thanks to a second year of funding from Lloyds Bank Foundation, Shropshire Mind will be able to help more local people living with mental health issues through its extremely successful Reconnect course.

The course, which is open to anyone over the age of 18, is designed to provide useful tools and techniques to people who may be living with mental ill-health and struggle with social isolation.

Commenting on news of the funding, Shropshire Mind’s business manager Heather Ireland said: “We are delighted to enjoy continued support from Lloyds Bank Foundation to deliver Reconnect throughout Shropshire. This funding will enable us to provide invaluable support to even more people.

“The course has proved vital to the 30 plus people who have already taken part, and we have seen many positive changes taking place, such as people entering volunteering and developing their social life.”

The course aims to offer a source of support for increasing confidence and motivation, strengthening resilience and validating thoughts and ultimately enabling people to improve their well-being. All 12 sessions are delivered in a safe, confidential environment and are free of charge.

Paul Streets, chief executive at Lloyds Bank Foundation said: “We’re delighted to know that this grant is making a real difference to the people of Shropshire. We are passionate about funding charities that are delivering high quality, practical services, like Reconnect, which help people manage the mental health issues they face and live more meaningful lives.

“Our funding is about allowing charities like Shropshire Mind to do what they do best, and make a lasting impact on the lives of disadvantaged people.”

Reconnect is delivered on a rolling 12-week programme, at a range of venues throughout Shropshire.

Anyone wishing to take part should call Shropshire Mind on 01743 368 647.