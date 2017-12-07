Oswestry woman denies causing criminal damage by throwing gnome at car

An Oswestry woman has denied causing criminal damage to a car by throwing a gnome at it last summer.

Diana Cameron, 39, of Gatacre Avenue, appeared at Telford Magistrates today but pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminal damage of property valued under £5,000.

She was accused of causing damage to a black Vauxhall Astra, belonging to Lucy Myers, on August 20, 2017 but Miss Cameron told Magistrates she had thrown the gnome at a house door, which was undamaged and not the car.

She will return to Telford Magistrates Court for trial on March 9 next year at 2pm.