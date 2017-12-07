Oswestry School's Ben Clarke selected for Under-18 England squad

A sports scholar of Oswestry School has been selected to represent the Under-18 England Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) squad.

Sixth former Ben Clarke will attend St George’s Park National Football Centre to play his first matches next week against Welsh and English colleges.

The centre is a £105m facility set in 330-acres of Staffordshire countryside that is the home to England’s 28 national teams.

The ISFA is affiliated to The Football Association and is responsible for developing and promoting the game of football in the independent sector.

Around 800-900 boys and girls take part in representative trials and events each season giving an opportunity to play at the highest possible level.