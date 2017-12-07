Oswestry's residents urged to light up the town for annual competition

Residents in Oswestry are being urged to get involved in an annual Christmas competition.

The annual Oswestry in Lights Competition is coming around yet again and participants are being asked to sign up with their best decorative displays on their homes and in their gardens.

The Oswestry in Bloom Committee members will once again be charged with looking for the winners.

Chairman of the group, Betty Gull, said: “In previous years, the standard of the displays has been extremely high and the committee are grateful to the local community for their hard work in making Oswestry a festive and welcoming town.”

The competition is sponsored by Highline Electrical Ltd.

If you would like to enter or would like any further Information please contact Louise Humphreys at Oswestry Town Council on 01691 680222.