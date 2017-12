Local singer, Darren Peake from Cockshutt will be entertaining people on Christmas Eve at the town’s Comrades Club.

All are welcome to come along to enjoy music and free sausage rolls and mice pies.

You can also see in the New Year at the club when Gary Ross will be performing his tribute act to Elvis with a free drink on arrival and a buffet.

Tickets are £15 available from Maxwell’s and the club.