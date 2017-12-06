Snow and ice expected to hit Shropshire

Wed Dec 06, 2017
Reporter:
Georgia Macey
Wednesday 6 December 2017 9:00
The Met Office has issued a national severe yellow weather warning.
People can expect snow and ice from Friday until Saturday morning.
The public is urged to take extra care especially when traveling.
