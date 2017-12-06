Ruscoe focusing on tough tests against Bala and Connah's Quay

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says he is expecting a tough few weeks with clashes against Bala Town and Connahs Quay Nomads after easing into the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup.

TNS brushed aside 10-man Penrhynoch at Park Hall on Friday and have turned their focus to the trip to the Lakesiders on Saturday.

Ruscoe isn’t expecting anything short of a tough test despite Bala’s indifferent start to the season.

“Bala have had a good spell after we beat them here convincingly in what was one of our best performances of the season,” he told TNS TV. “They had a few tricky games and lost a few but recently have picked up.

They’ve had good performances, move the ball well and have good Welsh Premier players. I was surprised at their start though.

“It’s up to us to make sure we go away and put in another good performance, before we face another tough game the following week.”

Saints rung the changes on Friday night, including a mid-game change of goalkeeper, and Ruscoe was satisfied enough with a safe passage to the next round in a cup he is targeting.

He added: “We made the changes as we had lads who needed the minutes and haven’t played a lot lately.

“It’s obviously very difficult for them to come and have a go at us anyway, but with 10 men it was harder and the game just petered out.

“You always look for the first goal early on. I said to the players that as soon as you get the first goal, you’ll go and get two or three as they won’t be able to live with you.

“I’ve said before I want to win everything and the Welsh Cup is a big cup – I told the players that. How we go about it from the start to the final whistle doesn’t matter, only the result.”

n Saints’ League Cup final clash with Cardiff Met will be held at Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue on Saturday, January 20 at 5.15pm.