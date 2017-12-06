Oswestry homes plans refused for a second time

Plans to build homes in eastern Oswestry have been refused for a second time.

Applicant Dennis Edwards reapplied in September for permission to build two three-bedroom homes on land east of The Parade in Cabin Lane after his first proposal for three homes was thrown out.

The new plans received almost a dozen letters of objections from neighbouring residents who voiced concerns over the suitability of the site, the increased traffic, and limited parking space.

And there were strong objections on behalf of the neighbouring Meadows Primary School.

Planning officer at Shropshire Council, Oliver Thomas, said the development would be “unacceptable”.

He continued: “The proposed development would represent an unacceptable form of development that would appear cramped and contrived in appearance, failing to reflect and sympathise with its immediate contextual surroundings and layout.

“The development site is located within close proximity to developments of incompatible uses that would present an unacceptable standard of living for its future occupants, who would be subject to diminished levels of residential amenities.”

The site is adjacent to Cabin Lane Church and the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, as well as a row of shops and businesses.