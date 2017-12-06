Fundraising success for Ellesmere TG Group

Staff from a local family-owned firm are celebrating after being named top fundraisers at this year’s World Coracle Championship.

Two teams from Tudor Griffiths Group, in Ellesmere, raised just under £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and received The Richard Bayliss Cup from the championship organisers.

Managing director Tudor Griffiths, who led the two intrepid quartets, said they had really enjoyed the event and had already signed up to take part next year.

“It was a really fun day, and at the same time, it gave everyone the chance to raise plenty of money for such a deserving cause. To have received the trophy as the top fund raisers was a real honour for all of us here at Tudor Griffiths Group. We entered a team two years ago and the feedback was terrific, so the event is fast becoming a firm favourite with our staff – it’s a good team bonding event and it’s very competitive!

“We do our best and it’s the taking part that counts, along with having lots of fun and hopefully not getting a soaking! Supporting Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire is a great cause.”

The World Coracle Championships, which was sponsored this year by JT Hughes, has been running for ten years and takes place on the River Severn in the Quarry area of Shrewsbury.

Race committee secretary, Camilla Hughes, said: “It’s a unique event and it was the brain- child of Richard Bayliss. In 2008, he persuaded a collection of Shrewsbury companies to paddle these unstable coracles across the River Severn for charity, and so the Championships was born.

“The intention has always been to have a fun day out of the office and raise lots of money for Macmillan Cancer Support along the way. With this year’s total exceeding £31,500, this event has raised over £230,000 for Macmillan over the past ten years.

“Sadly, Richard himself died of cancer in 2015. We vowed to carry on the Championships in support of Macmillan and provide support and the best care possible for cancer sufferers and their families in Shropshire. In memory of Richard, we present the Richard Bayliss Cup to the team who raise the most sponsorship for the event.”

Teams have already started to sign up for the 2018 World Coracle Championships via the website at www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk and organisers are on the lookout for a headline sponsor.