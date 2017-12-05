Winners galore at Oswestry and Shropshire Art Competition

Former art teacher John Woodyatt was the top prizewinner at the Oswestry and Shropshire Art Competition awards.

The prizegiving evening at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre saw John was judged the winner by a panel of professional artists for his painting Tudwals – Lleyn.

Hilary Cowley Greer came second with her sculpture The Bather, and Liz Mellor was third with her painting Waymarker Two.

The People’s Choice winner was Anne Marie Lagram for her painting Winter Crow, while Ros Hornbuckle came second with her entry Snowdonia from Anglesey.