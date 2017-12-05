Christmas campaign to tackle loneliness launched by Age UK

A local charity has launched a Christmas appeal which aims to tackle the huge issue of loneliness and isolation in older people.

The ‘No-One Should Have No-One’ campaign by Age UK highlights that for many older people in Shropshire, Christmas Day will be like any other – they won’t see any friends or family; they will have no one to share dinner with and no one to talk to.

Across England, 1.9 million older people say they often feel ignored or invisible and the festive season can often serve to enhance that loneliness and isolation at a time synonymous with family and togetherness.

Based on national statistics, the charity estimates that for at least 15,000 older people in the loneliness is a daily reality. They are asking people to make a donation to help them to provide vital services that can alleviate isolation by providing friendship and support.

Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin supports people through its Help at Home scheme, day centres, befriending services or lunch clubs, information and benefits advice. Staff and volunteers provide crucial companionship, advice and support to more than 16,000 older people every year.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: “Here in Shropshire, we are working as hard as we can all year round to help older people face the different challenges that growing older brings, and with your help we can work to make sure no one in later life need be alone or isolated.

“We want to make sure that we can continue to be here for those who need us the most, but we can’t do any of this without support.

“If you want to change the lives of older people right across Shropshire this Christmas, please make a donation by calling 01743 233123 or go to www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford and click on donate.

“By supporting us this Christmas, you can help to change the lives of local people for the better all year round.”