West Mercia Police warn motorists not to risk a drink-drive conviction this Christmas

Motorists across West Mercia are being reminded of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs during the festive period.

With the season of festivities nearly underway the force-wide publicity and enforcement campaign has been launched alongside increased patrols.

Assistant chief constable Martin Evans for West Mercia Police said there is no “foolproof way” of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or how to calculate if you are safe to drive the next morning, adding: “the safest option if you are driving is to drink no alcohol at all.”

He continued: “There are still people out there who feel they can gamble with drinking and driving and think they know how much the limit is. Cracking down on those who take drugs or drink and then decide to drive is a year round commitment for us.

“However, we are very aware the festive season can present opportunities where people are tempted to drive under the influence. To combat this, extra patrols will be conducted in the run up to and over Christmas and New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving.

“The simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that is not to drink at all.”

There are plenty of alternatives available with public transport, taxis and sharing designated drivers. Pedestrians are also being encouraged to stay safe during the festive season and to plan safe routes home and to drink responsibly.

Figures indicate that, over the past three years 13 people were killed and 109 seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

The campaign supports the month long winter drink drive campaign by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

Police forces throughout the UK will be working hard throughout December to make sure the roads are safe for everyone this Christmas and West Mercia Police will certainly be no exception to this.