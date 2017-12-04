Shropshire Council leader reitterates 'no decision has been made' over transfer of housing stock

The leader of Shropshire Council has reiterated that a decision is yet to be reached on the future of its housing stock.

Councillor Peter Nutting also said tenants would always be the council’s “first concern”.

He was responding to Oswestry Town Council’s call to halt proposals that would sell homes belonging to the unitary authority as they became empty to a housing association.

Cllr Nutting said: “As it stands it is important to note that Shropshire Council has made no decisions on the transfer of council housing.

“Our first concern in any possible changes to our housing stock would always be the tenants and there are no plans to disadvantage them.

“To achieve this and to meet the housing needs of our communities, we do have to look to the future and this includes Shropshire Council taking a proactive role in house building and the management of our housing stock.

“Shropshire Council would welcome the support of Oswestry Town Council in doing everything we can to ensure that there are sufficient, high quality homes to accommodate out young people, meet the needs of our ageing population and attract workers.”

The town council’s request – which came following a motion from Cllr Duncan Kerr – was made after Cllr Nutting and deputy leader Cllr Steve Charmley addressed town councillors at a private seminar held in October.

Cllr Kerr said issues with the so-called ‘trickle transfer’ included that social housing stock in Oswestry is desperately needed and that a trickle transfer with no public ballot would be undemocratic.