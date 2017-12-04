Rubbish fire breaks out in lane near Gobowen

Firefighters raced to the outskirts of Gobowen this morning to tackle a fire.

The incident involved a small quantity of rubbish which was smoldering under a hedgerow in Twmpath Lane at around 8.15am.

Firefighters from Oswestry were called out and used a hosereel jet to put it out.

Meanwhile, fire crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere were called to a property fire in Selattyn on Friday night shortly before 11pm.

They used an aerial ladder platform, small gear, a thermal imaging camera and chimney rods to put out the fire, remaining at the scene until 1.30am.