Government's Help to Buy helps hundreds of first-time buyers in Shropshire

A government initiative is helping thousands of families in Shropshire to get on to the housing ladder.

New figures released by the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) reveal that a total of 2,092 homebuyers in Shropshire used the Help to Buy scheme since it was launched four years ago.

Nearly 80 per cent of those using the scheme have been first time buyers, with 1,644 homes being bought by ‘first timers’ in Shropshire using Help to Buy.

The scheme enables anyone, both first time buyers and existing owners, to put down just five per cent as a deposit for their new home – which can be up to the value of £600,000 – and to take advantage of a 20 per cent government equity loan for five years, providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Available to all homebuyers, not just first timers, the scheme helps anyone looking for a boost up the property ladder.