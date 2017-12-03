Transport secretary gives backing for 30-minute train services from Gobowen to airports

Ambitious plans by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson to introduce train services to two regional airports have received the backing of the Transport Secretary.

Mr Paterson wants to see 30-minute services along from the Shrewsbury to North Wales line – which stops at Gobowen – onto Birmingham and Manchester airports.

And he has now received the backing of Chris Grayling MP.

The campaign has been run in conjunction with Clwyd South AM Ken Skates and the Welsh Government.

Mr Paterson said: “I want half hour services and also clean and better trains.

“Ken Skates is very happy to support my aims and Chris Grayling has said he is also very happy to support that.”

Mr Paterson’s meeting with Mr Grayling in Westminster earlier this week also touched on the tendering of the West Coast Mainline franchise, through which the former hopes to see an extension of the Shrewsbury to London rail link.

He continued: “It’s about getting the trains to Gobowen, Wrexham and Chester.

“Chris has now got the Department for Transport actually talking with the companies who will be tendering so it’s a case of looking at where that can progress to.”