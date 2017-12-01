Oswestry book raises £1,000 for Hope House in two weeks

A book describing the Morda Valley in its industrial heyday has raised nearly £1,000 for Hope House in less than a fortnight.

The book is a reprint of The Industries of the Morda Valley, an 80-year-old collection of anecdotes from the Advertizer first published in 1939 about life in the valley in the 18th and 19th centuries, when up to 49 coal mines operated there and the banks of the small river were lined with factories using water power.

Former Advertizer editor Sam Evans and his wife Tibs decided to republish the book after their Oswestry history Facebook page indicated interest in this fascinating period as the town was caught up in the start of the industrial revolution.

He told the Advertizer: “I am frankly overwhelmed by the response.

“We printed only 800 copies, which is what sponsorship funds allowed, and within six days I had taken £590 to Hope House from the sale of 118 copies at £5 each. A week on, it is still selling steadily and we are nearly at the £1,000 mark.

“Even now the initial rush for copies has subsided I am running around topping up our outlets, which have been kind enough forego their profit for this fundraiser. This means every penny of the cover price goes direct to Hope House.

“It’s wonderful that a book about local history is reaching such a wide readership and benefiting the hospice at the same time.

“I would advise anyone wanting a copy as a Christmas present not to delay, because we could be sold out before the end of the month.”

Outlets include Lawrence Direct in Church Street in Oswestry, Stans Superstore in St Martins, Whittington Castle Shop and the community shops in Trefonen and Morda. Copies may also be picked up direct from the publisher by calling 01691 654136 where details of other outlets are also available.