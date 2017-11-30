Scenes from the sea come to Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre this month

We might be in land-locked Shropshire, but this December’s artistic display at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre has a distinctly watery theme.

Artist John Humphries is displaying his acrylic works entitled ‘Sea Paintings’.

Described as beautiful and reflective, John’s works are created at his studio which is just a couple of miles outside Oswestry by the stunning Offa’s Dyke.

Also exhibiting this month is Anne Easthope with her cheerful and brightly coloured flower paintings in an impressionistic style.

The exhibition is on throughout December and January.