Oswestry School pupils lift a haul of trophies at ski competition

Pupils from Oswestry School came back with a haul of the trophies from Central England Snowsports Association (CESA) schools skiing competition.

Four teams – Under-12 girls, Under-14 boys, Under-14 girls and Under-19 mixed – travelled to Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre for the competition facing competition from across Shropshire.

Races comprised of a slalom down a fully gated course twice with the fastest time winning.

Oswestry School won the U12 girls team trophy courtesy of Emily Pritchard, Holly Gittins and Jessie Gittins, while the U16 girls team of Lucy Hughes, Hannah Pritchard and Beth Ebrey won the team trophy for their age group.

Emily Pritchard also scooped first place in the U12 girls individual category ,with Lucy Hughes finishing third in the U16 race.

The boys came home with several medals – taking second places were Oliver Anwyl (U19) and Haydn Cook (U16), while George Wigley was pipped by teammate Oliver and finished third in the U19.

Sophie Suckley, Head of Girls Sport at Oswestry School, said: “This is the first time the school has entered this competition and we were delighted to be able to enter so many of our talented skiers.

“It was an enjoyable evening and the pupils were thankful for all the support from parents and staff.

“Winning medals and trophies at this first event is superb and each member of the PE department is extremely proud of these students for representing the school.”