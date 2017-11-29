Motorist has lucky escape after car rolls in Weston Rhyn

A road was blocked last night after a vehicle ended up on its side in Weston Rhyn.
The incident involving a grey Volkswagen Golf happened last night at 7.25pm on the Rhoswiel Bridge on the outskirts of the village, close to the Gledrid Island.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Fire and ambulance also attended due to reports of the vehicle being overturned, but there were no reports of any injury.
“The road was cleared as of 8.30pm.”
