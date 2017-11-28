Oswestry celebrates 100 years of Lions Club

A new monument has been unveiled in Oswestry to mark 100 years of the Lions Club.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, was on hand on Friday morning alongside Maureen Ross, president of the Oswestry branch of the Lions Club, to reveal the urn which is based in Cae Glas Park.

Also in attendance were assistant town clerk, Arren Roberts, Lions Club members, and Matt Jones, from Jones Bros, who installed the feature.

The Lions Club is a charitable organisations which has raised thousands of pounds for groups over the last century and more recently the Oswestry branch made a large donation to the Bone Cancer Centre Appeal at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Mrs Ross added: “It is quite an achievement that we have lasted this long.

“We are only a small club but everybody pulls together and we do a lot of things to help different people in different ways.

“It’s an honour to be president of the branch in this centenary year.”

The Oswestry branch, which has been running for 43 years, thanked the town council for its generosity and co-operation to the project.

Cllr Hunt added: “The town council is extremely pleased to be able to support the Lions Club celebrate the organisation’s centenary.

“They raise a significant amount of money for local good causes, money that makes a big difference to local people.

“Cae Glas Park is a wonderful place for this urn to be located, it is hugely popular and many people will see this memorial and note the work of the Lions Club.”