Tim Mytton takes string Oswestry table tennis titles

Arla Foods Table Tennis Championships – Oswestry

In the Oswestry Table Tennis Championships it was a resounding success for Tim Mytton who took the Open Singles, Handicap and Doubles titles.

Tim, who is just 15, has now established himself as a top league player.

In the early rounds of the singles the top four seeds, Jeremy Chavez, Tim Mytton, Stephen Roberts and Martin Roberts all had easy wins. Phil Langford, Chris Walker, Ian Ordillano and Clive Jones made it through to the quarter finals, but the four seeds were all too strong for their opponents.

The top two seeds made it through to the final as Chavez easily overcame Martin Roberts, but Tim Mytton was given a stiffer task by Stephen Roberts with Mytton coming out on top 13-11, 8-11, 11-2.

In the final over five sets, things were much tighter, but very exciting and open in rallies with the first four sets going 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-13. The final set became very one-sided after Chavez made a poor start, going 4-0 down, and Mytton took the final set easily, although Chavez fought for every point.

In the Division Two Singles the favourites for the title looked to be all from The Morda Eagles team, who currently sit at the top of table.

Ian Ordillano had a difficult first round against Geraint Thomas coming out 11-9, 11-9, but he lost to teammate Marcin Stepkowski 12-10, 11-4. In the other half of the draw Chris Walker overcame Paul Sissons Snr, before meeting Stepkowski in the final, which was another five-set thriller with the first four sets close at 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11 to Stepkowski. The final set again was close with Walker in the lead for most of the set and Stepkowski fighting back to 9 -9. Walker then had two good chances to take the match, but instead made two errors to lose the final set 11-9.

In the Veterans’ competition for over 40s, each player was handicapped. This saw some more interesting results as Clive Jones (0) out pointed Martin Roberts (0) 11-8, 11-8, and Chris Walker (0) beat Marcin Stepkowski (0). Walker then went onto the final after beating Jim Reeves (1) in the semi-final 12-10, 11-9. Phil Langford (+1) went through to the final after overcoming Clive Jones (0) 11-6, 12 -10.

In the final Walker (0) did not make the same error as in the Division Two singles, and took the title 12-10, 11-9.

The main Handicap event saw handicaps from - 6, to + 7. An early exit by Jeremy Chavez (-6) at the hands of Clive Jones (0) 8-11,11- 5, 11-7. However Tim Mytton (-6) was not having the same problem, overcoming Stephen Roberts (-5), Martin Roberts (0), Marcin Stepkowski (0).

In the other half of the draw, without Jeremy Chavez, looked very unclear. Paul Sissons Jnr (+7) overcame dad (+5) in three close sets 9-11, 11-9, 11-9. Paul Sissons Jnr however was beaten 12-10, 12-10 in the next round to Clive Jones (0). Phil Langford (+1) was the other finalist after putting out Chris Walker, Ian Ordillano and Clive Jones.

The final saw Tim Mytton (-6) against Phil Langford (+1). In both sets a pattern evolved, with Langford doing well at the start of the set, with Mytton then making a run of points as Langford made errors. The final result was 11-9, 11-6 to Mytton.

In the Doubles, with allotted partners and handicapped, David Hawes and Martin Roberts were beaten Jim Reeves and Chris Walker, but that partnership fell to Marcin Stepkowski and Phil Langford. In the other half of the draw it was Tim Mytton and Geraint Thomas who took out first Clive Jones and Paul Sissons Jnr, before putting out Paul Sissons Snr and Jeremy Chavez.

In the final Mytton and Thomas (-2) over came Langford and Stepkowski (0) 11-4, 16-14.

In the Consolation Singles Paul Sissons Jnr, again beat dad Paul Sissons Snr, before losing 11-7, 9-11,11- 7 to the eventual winner Marcin Stepkowski. David Hawes (+3) reached the semi-final before losing to Chris Walker (0) 8-11, 4-11.

The final was close, with both players on zero handicap. Stepkowski winning over Walker 9-11, 11-3, 12-10.