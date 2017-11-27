County debut for Oswestry Olympians juniors

Four junior members of Oswestry Olympians made their Shropshire Cross Country debuts on Saturday.

They competed against athletes from seven counties in an Inter-Regional Competition held at Warwickshire College.

Marches School in Oswestry pupils, Anna Rothera, Mia Wyatt and Massimo Wyatt and club teammate Lucy Othen, of Lakelands School in Ellesmere, all successfully completed their races.

They were blessed with fine weather in sharp contrast to their fellow club members who encountered sun, rain, hail, sleet and snow in their Saturday morning training in the woods near Gatacre under the guidance of club junior co-ordinator Tracy Bathers.

In Warwick, despite a large entry Massimo, who has previously represented Shropshire in Sportshall Athletics, completed the fast Year 7 course, a creditable 42nd.

There was also a very large entry for the Year 8 and 9 girls’ race in which the Olympians finished close together with Anna 75th, Mia 77th and Lucy 79th.

Commenting after the event Anita Wyatt, one Olympians coaches who accompanied the team, said what a great experience it had been for the Oswestry youngsters to compete at this level.