Oswestry clock company founders find themselves 'doing time' at The Dana

When the founders of Oswestry clock company Newgate wanted to launch their new watch division but struggled to find skilled people in the county, they decided there was only one thing to do – throw a party in an empty prison!

The Dana, in Shrewsbury, was the location for their #DoingTime event on Wednesday night when more than 400 guests visited the disused prison.

Founders Jim and Chloe Read organised the event to raise local awareness of job opportunities at the entrepreneurial brand.

Jim explained: “I feel positive about the British economy right now. So much so that we are creating 15 jobs within our new watch division, but we need to find the right characters with the right skill sets.

“Recruitment has become much harder in recent years as job advertising has moved completely online, so it’s less likely that great local people with the relevant skills are aware that companies like Newgate are creating high quality jobs.”

On the night, four landings of prison cells were unlocked for guests to explore with a glass of fizz in hand, along with a pop-up shop of Newgate clocks and watches, and authentic prison riot gear and inmate uniforms for the #DoingTime selfie photo booth.